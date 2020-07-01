Report: NFL to Trim 2 Games From Preseason Schedule

While the NFL is moving ahead with plans to contest its full 2020 schedule even amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new report indicates that they’ll be making at least one change due to the virus.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL will announce this week that Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason will be canceled, meaning that each team will only take part in two preseason games.

NFL to announce on Thursday (if not sooner) that Week One and Week Four of the 2020 preseason will be scrapped https://t.co/eJ5jO7EDCQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

For the Chicago Bears, that means that a home game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 15 and a road game against the Tennessee Titans will be axed from the schedule.

The league will work to shuffle up the preseason schedule so that each team has one home and one away game during the exhibition season.

The coronavirus has already caused some changes for the Bears, as they’ve offered refunds to season ticket holders that don’t feel comfortable attending games during the 2020 season. Those season ticket holders will be allowed to renew their tickets for the 2021 season, however.