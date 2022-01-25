Report: New Bears GM Ryan Poles to Meet Jim Caldwell

Report: New Bears GM Poles to meet Jim Caldwell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have reportedly found their new GM in Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. But are they zeroing in on their next head coach too?

Former Lions and Coltsâ HC Jim Caldwell is in the Bearsâ building today. Matching the experienced Caldwell with the upstart Ryan Poles is a gameplan that some around the league now believe the Bears easily could deploy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

It’s no coincidence that the Bears reportedly made sure Poles and Caldwell were in the building at the same time. A potential pairing between the 36-year-old Poles and 67-year-old Caldwell would also follow the same “young GM, experienced coach” formula the Bears used in 2015 when they hired Ryan Pace and John Fox.

If Caldwell is hired it will be his third time leading an NFL team. He was head coach for the Colts from 2009-2011, then the Lions from 2014-2017. Over his seven seasons leading those teams, he had a 62-50 record, and only had two losing seasons verus five winning seasons. Caldwell’s teams also had a 2-4 record in the playoffs, losing in their first game three times. His 2009 Colts won the AFC Championship, but lost to Drew Brees and the Saints in the Super Bowl. Caldwell does have two Super Bowl rings though. He won one as offensive coordinator for the 2012 Ravens and another as assistant head coach of the 2006 Colts, who beat Lovie Smith’s Bears.

In addition to Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have been linked to the Bears as head coach finalists. Time will tell if Poles will add new names to the team’s head coaching list, broadening their search.

