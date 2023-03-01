Report: Jalen Carter Arrest Warrant Issued for Racing Car

Report: Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Georgia police have secured a warrant to arrest highly-touted draft prospect Jalen Carter, according to a report from Seth Emerson. Per the report, police implicated Carter in street racing, which resulted in a crash and the deaths of a Georgia football teammate, and a member of the Bulldogs staff.

Previous to the report of his arrest warrant, Carter was widely believed to be a top-four pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and many projected the Bears could select him. It’s unclear how this report will affect his draft stock, but prospects have seen their names fall down draft boards after similar stories broke. In 2016, Laremy Tunsil was regarded as the top left tackle in the draft and a possible top-five pick, but moments before the draft started Tunsil’s Twitter account was hacked and published a video of him using a gas mask bong. Tunsil was passed over by two teams who drafted left tackles, and was ultimately selected No. 13 overall.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Carter was scheduled to speak with the media at 9:30 on Wednesday at the NFL Combine, but his availability was delayed.

The Bears rostered several players who had run-ins with the law last year. Wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges last July when he was found in a Taco Bell drive through with THC edibles and three guns in his car, according to a police report. Matt Adams was booked with misdemeanor gun possession in June, because hadn’t registered for his Illinois Firearm Owners ID card. In April, Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Per TMZ, police found Pringle doing donuts on a public road with another adult and his son in the car.

The NFL draft begins Apr. 27.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.