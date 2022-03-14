Mitchell Trubisky

Report: Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky to Sign With Steelers

By Alex Shapiro

Report: Mitch Trubisky to sign with Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mitchell Trubisky has found his new home. According to multiple reports, the former Bears No. 2 overall pick is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are presumably bringing Trubisky in to compete for a starting job now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired. They also have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins on their roster, but neither man has been particularly impressive with their limited chances to start.

Trubisky spent the past season as a backup quarterback for the Bills, learning from offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and starting QB Josh Allen. It was a great decision on Trubisky’s part to step back for a year, too, as he quickly became one of the more sought-after QBs on the market, according to several reports.

In four years with the Bears, Trubisky compiled a 29-21 record, threw for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. As a rusher, he added 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, his 64.1% career completion rate is tops among all Bears quarterbacks (min. 10 stats). He also made the Pro Bowl in 2018, as an alternate.

But Matt Nagy’s offense never blossomed with Trubisky under center, and the team opted to let him walk in 2021, instead of picking up his fifth-year option.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

NFL Free Agency 14 mins ago

Report: Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers Agree to Two-Year Deal

Arizona Cardinals 53 mins ago

Dolphins, Chase Edmonds Reportedly Agree to Deal; Cards Extend James Conner

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Mitchell TrubiskyMitch Trubiskychicago bears mitchell trubiskytrubisky steelers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us