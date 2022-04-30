Report: Bears Trade Back in Draft for Two Seventh-Round Picks

Report: Bears trade back to add two more picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles has officially made his first draft day trade as Bears GM. According to NFL Network, the Bears sent the 2023 6th round pick they received in the Khalil Mack trade back to the Chargers in exchange for two seventh-round picks this year.

The Bears are now slated to pick five times on Saturday, at Nos. 148, 150, 186, 254 and 255.

Poles already used three picks this draft to select cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver/return specialist Velus Jones.

