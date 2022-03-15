Report: Bears to Sign Lucas Patrick, Former Packers Offensive Lineman

Report: Bears to sign interior lineman Lucas Patrick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the same day that the Bears let James Daniels go to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they found his replacement. According to multiple reports, the team is set to sign former Packers interior lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Patrick initially joined Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but he didn’t make his NFL debut until the next season. Since then, he’s played in 73 games, starting 34 of them. Of those 34 starts, 28 came in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Like Daniels, Patrick is a versatile interior lineman who played at right guard, left guard and center for the Packers. It’s unclear whether Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy plan for Patrick to play primarily at guard or at center. Getsy and Patrick also have familiarity from their time working together in Green Bay.

Patrick marks the second new player the Bears are reportedly set to sign when free agency officially opens on Wednesday afternoon. On Monday it was widely reported that the Bears agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

