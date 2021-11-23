Matt Nagy

Report: Bears to Fire Matt Nagy After Thanksgiving Game

By Alex Shapiro

A report from Tuesday morning says the Bears have told Matt Nagy he will be fired following the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. According to Mark Konkol from Patch, the Bears told Nagy that he was going to be fired on Monday.

The Bears have never fired a coach midseason before.

It’s a quick fall from grace for Nagy, who was hired in 2018, led the Bears to their first NFC North title since 2008, and won the Coach of the Year award.

If he is fired after Thanksgiving, Nagy will finish his Bears tenure with a winning record. He currently stands at 31-27.

