Report: Bears, Ryan Pace to Cut Cornerback Buster Skrine

The Bears have reportedly made their first major personnel move of the offseason, deciding to part ways with cornerback Buster Skrine.

Bears are releasing veteran CB Buster Skrine, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears in 2019 and started seven games over two seasons. He missed the last four games of the 2020 season with a concussion, with Duke Shelley filling in as the Bears’ primary slot corner. Even with the missed time, Skrine played 52% of the Bears’ defensive snaps last season.

According to Spotrac, the Bears will save $2.7 million towards this year’s salary cap by cutting Skrine now, with a $3.3 million dead money hit. However, if they designate Skrine as a post-June 1 cut, they can save $4.9 million for this year’s cap, with a $1.1 million dead money hit this year, and a $2.2 million dead money hit next year.

Skrine is a 10-year veteran who played for the Browns and Jets before joining the Bears.

