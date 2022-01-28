Report: Bears offer Luke Getsy offensive coordinator job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Eberflus has only been head coach of the Chicago Bears for one day, but he’s reportedly already found the man he’d like to be his offensive coordinator.

Luke Getsy as OC is the top priority for new #Bears coach Matt Eberflus, but heâs already got a few defensive coaches on board â CBs coach James Rowe and LBs coach Dave Borgonzi. https://t.co/3IqtD6fkPX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Getsy has seven years worth of experience coaching at the NFL level, all with the Packers. He initially joined the team in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach, and was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016. After a brief stint working as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in 2018, Getsy returned to Green Bay in 2019 as their quarterbacks coach. He was promoted again to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2020.

If Eberflus wants to make Getsy his offensive coordinator, the Packers wouldn’t be able to stop him from leaving, per an NFL rule adopted in 2020. Unless, of course, they decide to make him their own offensive coordinator. The Packers’ previous offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett left Green Bay to become the Broncos’ next head coach.

There’s been no word so far on whether Getsy has accepted the Bears’ reported offer. There’s also the possibility that Hackett brings Getsy with him to Denver. While nothing has been reported on that front, the Broncos did interview Getsy for their head coaching vacancy before deciding to hire Hackett.

Rowe was the Colts’ cornerbacks coach on Eberflus’ staff last season. He has three years worth of coaching experience at the NFL level. He also worked intimately with Kenny Moore, who earned his first Pro Bowl honors after a remarkable four-interception, 102-tackle season in 2021. Rowe worked with Moore for one season at Valdosta State, too.

Borgonzi is also following Eberflus to Chicago from Indianapolis. Borgonzi worked as the Colts’ linebackers coach for the entirety of Eberflus’ tenure as their defensive coordinator. Linebacker is an essential position in Eberflus’ defense, and Borgonzi helped develop Darius Leonard into a three-time All-Pro.

