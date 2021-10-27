Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Expected to Sit Vs. 49ers

Report: Khalil Mack expected to sit vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears defense may be without its best player when they take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the team is considering placing Khalil Mack on IR so he can fully recover from his injured foot.

#Bears Pro Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack is not expected to play this week, per @MikeGarafolo and me, as the team will allow his ailing foot to rest. Giving him three weeks while on Injured Reserve to heal and rehab is being discussed. A significant blow to the Chicago defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

The foot injury has kept Mack out of several practices over the past few weeks, but Mack has always gutted it out to play as much as he can on Sundays. If he's placed on IR, Mack will have to miss at least three games.

Mack’s six sacks this season lead the Bears’ defense. That number is also tied for the sixth-most across the league. The Bears are also currently without their second-leading sack producer, Robert Quinn, as he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They’re also without dominant defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), and third-string outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (pec).

