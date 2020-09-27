Report: Bears Fear Running Back Tarik Cohen Tore ACL in Win Over Falcons

The Chicago Bears are bracing themselves for some potentially awful news, as running back Tarik Cohen reportedly may have torn his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears fear that the running back suffered the catastrophic knee injury late in Sunday’s win, and that his season might be over as a result:

Bears fear that RB Tarik Cohen tore his ACL today, per source. Upcoming tests to confirm the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter when Cohen was catching a punt. On the play, Falcons running back Brian Hill appeared to be shoved off-balance, and he rolled into Cohen’s right leg.

Cohen immediately dropped the ball and grabbed at his leg, and was carted off the field and back to the locker room.

MRI’s will confirm the severity of the injury on Monday, but for now, it appears that Cordarrelle Patterson and Ryan Nall will see a lot more work in the Bears’ backfield with Cohen likely down for the year.