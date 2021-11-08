Report: Bears' David Montgomery to Play Vs. Steelers on MNF

Report: David Montgomery expected to play vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Bears’ No. 1 running back is expected to be back in action when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are expected to activate David Montgomery from IR ahead of the game.

Montgomery has been out of action since injuring his knee at the tail end of Week 4. Before the injury it looked like he was on pace to put together one of the best seasons of his career. He racked up 309 yards on 69 carries, good for a 4.5 YPC clip. Montgomery also scored three touchdowns.

In his stead, rookie running back Khalil Herbert impressed as the team’s lead rusher. He showed the patience and field vision of a veteran and the run game didn’t miss a beat with Montgomery sidelined. Over the past four games, Herbert ran the ball 78 times for 344 yards and one score. His YPC rate was just a touch behind Montgomery’s at 4.4.

Despite Herbert’s success filling in for Montgomery, Matt Nagy has made it clear that Montgomery will be the lead back when he returns.

“David’s worked extremely hard to be the running back on this football team, to be the guy,” Nagy said last week. “Khalil has shown what he’s able to do. We feel really good about that. I think if anything it allows us to feel really strong at that position and be able to use them both.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.