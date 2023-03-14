Chicago Bears

Report: Bears' David Montgomery Signs With Detroit Lions

By Ryan Taylor

The Detroit Lions are signing former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery to a three-year deal worth $18 million with $11 million guaranteed according to Adam Schefter.

Montgomery, drafted by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, came in as one of the best bruisers in college football. He led all running backs in broken tackles his last year at Iowa State, mowing defenders with ferocity and violence.

This season, Montgomery finished the final year of his rookie deal with the Bears making him an unrestricted free agent. He finished with 801 rushing yards and five touchdowns alongside Khalil Herbert in the backfield. 

The Bears were reportedly interested in the Bears, yet Montgomery was keen on attacking free agency with vigor for a new deal.

In turn, he signed with an NFC North rival who also roster De’Andre Swift. However, their star-studded handcuff, Jamaal Williams, is a free agent the Bears are reportedly interested in.

They currently have Herbert, newly acquired Travis Homer and Trestan Ebner on the roster. How will the Bears’ running back room shake out?

Stay tuned.

