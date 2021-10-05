Report: Montgomery to miss 4-5 weeks with knee sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears may have gotten some good news, and bad news in regards to David Montgomery’s knee injury. According to a report from Dan Graziano, Montgomery suffered a knee sprain in Week 4 against the Lions, which could shelve him for four or five weeks. While that’s obviously a blow to the Bears offense, it’s a much better diagnosis than other knee injuries which could have kept him out for a year or more.

Officially, the Bears haven’t provided an update on Montgomery’s injury. Matt Nagy said on Monday that he was undergoing further testing and more information would be available later this week. In addition, Damien Williams, the Bears secondary running back, exited last week’s game early with a quad injury. Nagy also did not have an update for his status.

If neither Montgomery nor Williams are healthy enough to play, the Bears would likely turn to rookie Khalil Herbert in the backfield.

This season, Montgomery has been the team’s most consistent skill player. He’s rushed the ball 69 times for 309 yards and three touchdowns. His 4.5 YPC pace is a career-high as well.

