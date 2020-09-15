Report: Allen Robinson Requests Trade From Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the team prior to the 2018 season, but according to a new report, his dissatisfaction with negotiations on a new pact has led him to ask about a possible trade from the team.

That news was broken Tuesday afternoon by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, who reported that Robinson has asked the club about a trade amid the contract talks.

Robinson deleted all references to the team from his social media bio and banner image on Tuesday, igniting questions among the Bears’ fan base that he could be dissatisfied with his current status with the club. With Biggs’ report, it’s apparent that he’s not happy with where negotiations are heading, and there is a chance he could be traded before the NFL Trade Deadline later this fall.

Since signing with the Bears, Robinson has 158 catches for 1,975 yards and 11 touchdowns, including 98 receptions a season ago. He had five catches for 74 yards in the team’s season-opening victory against the Detroit Lions, and was targeted nine times by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

It is unclear if the reported trade demands will have any impact on Robinson’s availability for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions. The Bears won’t have another media availability until Wednesday when they gather for practice at Halas Hall.