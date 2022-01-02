Rapoport: Bears Expected to Fire Matt Nagy After Week 18

Rapoport: Bears expected to fire Nagy after Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yet another report is indicating that this season will be Matt Nagy’s last as the Bears head coach. Ian Rapoport wrote that while the Bears haven’t made any public announcements regarding their decision about Nagy’s future, behind closed doors they seem to have a plan already.

“According to multiple sources, Chicago appears primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy's successor after Week 18,” Rapoport said. “According to those in the building, Nagy has been business as usual, not making his future a major topic of conversation and focusing only on his team closing out the season the right way.

“When he's met with the owners, it's been under his normal course of action as head coach, not in any way focused on his future.”

Some thought that the Bears may have fired Nagy earlier to take advantage of a new league rule which allows teams to interview head coaching candidates over the final two weeks of the season. But the team could have simply informed Nagy that this will be his last season, allowing him to finish out the year leading the team, and allowing them to begin interviews.

Ryan Pace hired Matt Nagy in 2018 and he quickly provided a spark to the team. The Bears went 12-4 that year and won the NFC North, but lost in their first playoff game. Nagy won the Coach of the Year award that season, but since then things have gone downhill. Over the past three seasons the Bears have a 20-36 record.

