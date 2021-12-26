Rapoport: Bears Could Fire Matt Nagy After Seahawks Game

Rapoport: Bears could fire Nagy after Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yet another reporter is indicating that Sunday may be Matt Nagy’s last as the Bears head coach. Ian Rapoport indicated on the NFL Network that the Bears could fire Nagy on Monday because of a new rule that will allow teams to interview head coaching candidates if they’ve already fired their coach, or informed him that he won’t be returning next season.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bears coaching picture is becoming clearer as the losses mount for Matt Nagy, while the #Jaguars have interest in interviewing ex-HCs Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell for their vacant job. pic.twitter.com/DLTe5ZALxe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Of course the Bears could inform Nagy that this will be his last season, while allowing him to finish out the year leading the team. In that case Nagy could coach against the Giants and Vikings, and the Bears could start interviewing candidates as well.

Ryan Pace hired Matt Nagy in 2018 and he quickly provided a spark to the team. The Bears went 12-4 that year and won the NFC North, but lost in their first playoff game. Nagy won the Coach of the Year award that season, but since then things have gone downhill. Over the past three seasons the Bears have a 20-36 record.

