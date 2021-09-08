Sunday Night Football

Rams vs. Bears: Los Angeles to Wear ‘Modern Throwback' Jersey in Sunday Showdown With Chicago

The Chicago Bears may be opening their 2021 regular season on the road, but they’ll still be wearing their familiar home jerseys thanks to a decision made by the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday, the Rams unveiled their uniform schedule for the 2021 season, and they revealed that they will wear their “modern throwback” uniforms for the season opener, set for Sunday night against the Bears at SoFI Stadium.

The throwback jerseys feature several modern elements, including the unique painted-on jersey number look that the Rams unveiled in recent years, but also features yellow pants and yellow sleeves in an homage to Rams jerseys of yesteryear.

By wearing white jerseys, the Rams allowed the Bears to wear their signature blue home jerseys with white numbers, along with their white pants with blue and orange stripes.

Sunday’s game is set for 7:20 p.m., and will air on NBC 5 Chicago.

