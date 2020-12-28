Rams QB Jared Goff Reportedly Undergoes Surgery, Could Have Impact on Bears' Playoff Chances

The Chicago Bears have multiple avenues to make it into the playoffs this coming Sunday, but things are getting a lot more interesting in an NFC West showdown with big consequences for the Monsters of the Midway.

The Bears can get into the postseason with either a win or a Los Angeles Rams victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Rams, it is increasingly likely that they could be without their starting quarterback Jared Goff, who broke his thumb in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Goff underwent surgery on the thumb Monday, and is “unlikely to play” against the Cardinals.

Rams’ QB Jared Goff underwent surgery today on his broken right thumb in LA and is unlikely to play Sunday vs. Arizona, sources tell ESPN. If he can’t play Sunday, Goff could return for the playoffs if Rams advance there.



John Wolford is Goff’s backup and now in line to start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

Instead, John Wolford is likely set to make the start in the must-win game for the Rams.

The Cardinals are dealing with their own injury issues at quarterback, as Kyler Murray is coping with a lower body injury of his own. It is unclear at this point whether the ailment could keep him from playing in the game, according to numerous reports.

This complicates matters for the Bears, who are trying to get into the playoffs despite a six-game losing streak and plenty of internal turmoil during the season. The Bears could clinch their playoff spot if they can beat the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, but with the Packers looking for the top seed in the NFC and Aaron Rodgers having a history of successes against the Bears in late-season and playoff games, it’s going to be a tough road to travel for the Bears.

If the Bears do end up beating the Packers, and if the Cardinals beat the Rams, then both teams would get into the postseason, with the Bears taking the sixth seed and the Cardinals grabbing the seventh seed.