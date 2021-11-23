Cary-Grove High School Principal Condemns ‘Fire Nagy' Chants During Game

Cary-Grove principal condemns ‘Fire Nagy’ chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Officials at Cary-Grove high school released a statement on Tuesday, condemning “Fire Nagy” chants directed at the Bears head that rose from the crowd. At the time, Cary-Grove was playing Matt Nagy’s son’s football team.O

“I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game,” said Dr. Neil Lesinski, Cary-Grove’s principal, in a statement. “We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them an opportunity to reflect and correct their actions.”

A video of the chants ringing through the crowd during Saturday’s game was posted on Twitter:

Pulled this from NFHS. Was late in 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/RRQHDV4gOf — Matt Allen (@MattyJamesAllen) November 22, 2021

Similar chants were heard echoing throughout the United Center during Monday Night’s Bulls game against the Pacers.

Meanwhile a report sent shockwaves throughout the city on Tuesday morning, saying the Bears plan to fire Nagy following the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

You can read the statement in full below:

"To the families of Cary-Grove High School and Lake Forest High School,

"At the recent Cary-Grove vs. Lake Forest 6A high school football game played on Saturday, November 20, members of the Cary-Grove student body began a chant targeting the parent of one of the Lake Forest team members and his family.

"On behalf of Cary-Grove High School, I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game. We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them an opportunity to reflect and correct their actions.

"As the school principal, I want to apologize to the Lake Forest student-athlete and his family for the disrespectful chant. I also want to congratulate the Lake Forest Scouts on a great season, and we hope to have the opportunity to compete with them again.

"It is our number one goal to instill in our students a sense of pride in their school and sports teams, and we work hard to teach them to demonstrate that pride in a positive, encouraging, and supportive way. We hope to learn from this situation, and we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again."

