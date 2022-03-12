Potential Bears Target Amari Cooper Headed to Browns, Reports Say

The Chicago Bears are looking to improve their wide receiver corps this offseason, but one potential name can be crossed off the list, as the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly sending Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cooper and a sixth round pick will head to the Browns in exchange for fifth and sixth round draft picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Cooper had been named as a potential cap casualty in Dallas, as the wide receiver has a $22 million cap hit for the coming season. Instead, the Cowboys found a buyer in the Browns, who will look to give their offense a new weapon to utilize in the competitive AFC North.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Cowboys, his fourth season with the organization. He set a career high in catches during the 2020 season, with 92 grabs for 1,114 yards.

Meanwhile, the Bears still have a ton of question marks as they look for additional weapons for Justin Fields. The team opted not to use the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, paving the way for him to become a free agent, and that decision leaves Darnell Mooney as the lone significant weapon among the team’s receiver corps.

NFL free agency gets underway on March 16, and the Bears will have salary cap room to play with thanks to their trade of Khalil Mack and their release of Eddie Goldman.