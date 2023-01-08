Photos: Proposed Soldier Field Renovations Would Add Dome to Stadium, New Transit Center to Lakeshore

Just before the Chicago Bears took the field for the final time in the 2022-23 NFL season, a development group unveiled dramatic new renderings of their proposed renovations of Soldier Field and the area surrounding the stadium on the city’s lakefront.

Landmark Development, famed for their work on NFL stadiums and entertainment districts in Minneapolis, Green Bay and more, produced the six-minute video showcasing the images of the stadium, which would include a dome over the playing surface and a new transit center to help fans get to and from games.

The proposed plan would involve a dome being built over the existing structure of Soldier Field, with most of the construction focusing on the north and south portions of the stadium to erect support structures for that dome.

Additional skyboxes, clubs and other amenities would also be included in the plan.

To the immediate west of the stadium would be a large transit hub, which would allow access to CTA, Amtrak and Metra trains, as well as a new people-mover train to help bring fans to events.

One Central Station would be built across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from the stadium, and would feature rail lines for three major carriers, as well as food and entertainment options.

The video presentation also showcased a tailgating space for fans to enjoy prior to games.

One of the proposed features of the renovated stadium would be a Veterans Memorial area, dedicated to the men and women who have served the U.S. military.

The proposal also includes new clubs on both the east and west sides of the stadium, with fans able to eat, drink and socialize amid the famed colonnades of Soldier Field.

On the west side, fans would be treated to views of the city and enhanced dining options, while on the east side, views of Lake Michigan would be the star attraction.

The north side of the stadium would also have a proposed lounge that would allow fans to see remarkable views of Chicago’s skyline.

An interior view of the proposed renovations shows a dome made primarily of glass and steel to allow natural light to stream in, similar to the way U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is constructed.

Landmark Development was also instrumental in the construction of that stadium.

