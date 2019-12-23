Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Throws Shade at Bears During Chiefs’ Blowout Win

The game was Mahomes' first against the Bears since they passed over him for Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears meet after the Chiefs beat the Bears 26-3 at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears fans were treated to a display of what might have been on Sunday night as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a blowout victory at Soldier Field.

Mahomes, who was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was on the Bears' radar during the draft process, but Chicago ultimately went with Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick.

That perceived slight was clearly on Mahomes' mind on Sunday night, as he showed during a celebration following one of his two touchdown passes:

As the Chiefs alluded to in their tweet, Mahomes is seen counting to 10, representing the spot where he was picked in the draft.

The Bears interviewed Mahomes during the draft process, according to multiple reports, but chose instead to draft Trubisky, who threw for 157 yards and zero touchdowns in the game.

This may not be the only time Bears fans have to deal with this kind of shade, either. The other quarterback taken in the first round of the 2017 draft, Houston's Deshaun Watson, will visit Soldier Field next season.

