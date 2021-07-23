Packers, WR Davante Adams Break Off Contract Talks Amid Aaron Rodgers Stalemate: Report

The Green Bay Packers have already been part of plenty of offseason drama thanks to the ongoing saga surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but now it appears they have another key player who is also dissatisfied with the franchise.

According to a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, long-term contract extension talks between the Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have broken down, and there are no plans in place to resume those talks.

Rapoport says that the relationship between the two sides is in a “bad place,” and that the Packers’ offers to Adams would not have made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Adams is a four-time Pro Bowler who is coming off of a remarkable 2020 season, where he had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and a staggering 18 touchdowns.

The drama over Adams’ contract comes as the Packers remain uncertain about the future of Rodgers with the team. According to reports, Rodgers turned down a contract offer from the Packers that would have made him the highest paid player in the NFL, and he has indicated that he doesn’t plan to report for training camp later this month.

Players will have their first practice in Green Bay on Wednesday.