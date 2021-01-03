Packers vs. Bears Live Blog: Playoff Clinching Scenarios; Johnson, Skrine Out for Chicago

Week 17 of the NFL season is upon us, and the Chicago Bears control their own destiny as they face the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

With a win, the Bears would get into the playoffs, but there are other scenarios in which the Bears could still get into the postseason even if they fall to their long-time rivals.

Here are the latest updates from the game, and from around the NFL on Sunday.

NFL Playoff Update: Chicago Bears Clinching Scenarios, Possible Postseason Opponents

The Bears can get into the playoffs with a win over the Packers on Sunday, but there are other ways they can get into the postseason.

Here are all the permutations in play going into Sunday.

Packers, Bears Set to Make History at Soldier Field Sunday With 200th Regular Season Meeting

The Chicago Bears will make history when they take the field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but they’ll also be hoping to reverse some more recent history as they try to make the NFC playoffs.

The game Sunday will be the 200th regular season meeting between the two teams, according to the NFL. That ranks the rivalry as the most-contested in league history, with the Packers currently holding the edge with a 99-94-6 record against their rivals from the south.

In addition to being an historic milestone, the game Sunday will also provide the Bears with a unique opportunity, as a victory over the Packers would clinch a playoff spot for Chicago. That playoff spot would make them just the third team in league history to make the postseason after losing six consecutive games during a season, according to the NFL.

Packers vs. Bears: Jaylon Johnson, Buster Skrine Out for Chicago

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will go into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field missing some key players as they try to nail down their respective playoff destinies.

The Bears, who can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Packers on the lakefront, will be missing two of their cornerbacks for Sunday’s game. Jaylon Johnson, who hasn’t played for the Bears since Week 14, will miss his third straight game as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

Buster Skrine will also miss the game, his fourth straight, as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol, the Bears said.

Report: Matt Nagy ‘Expected to Return' as Bears' Head Coach in 2021

The Chicago Bears have had one of the more up-and-down seasons in the NFL this year, but there has apparently been enough “up” involved that the team is comfortable moving forward with Matt Nagy as its head coach.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Nagy is “expected to return” as the Bears’ head coach for the 2021 season amid the team’s recent turnaround.

The Bears started the season 5-1, but then lost six games in a row, leading to some questions about whether Nagy or GM Ryan Pace would be back after the season concluded. Now, with the team having won three games in a row and in control of its own playoff destiny heading into Sunday’s season finale against the Green Bay Packers, Nagy’s job is all but secure for next year, according to Rapoport.