Packers vs. Bears: Jaylon Johnson, Buster Skrine Out for Chicago

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will go into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field missing some key players as they try to nail down their respective playoff destinies.

The Bears, who can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Packers on the lakefront, will be missing two of their cornerbacks for Sunday’s game. Jaylon Johnson, who hasn’t played for the Bears since Week 14, will miss his third straight game as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

Buster Skrine will also miss the game, his fourth straight, as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol, the Bears said.

With both players still absent, the Bears will rely on Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor to fill in the gaps against a potent Green Bay passing attack on Sunday.

The Bears listed five players as questionable for the game, including defensive backs Deon Bush (foot) and Tashaun Gipson Sr. (neck). Tight ends Demetrius Harris (foot) and Cole Kmet (shoulder) were also listed as questionable, and both were limited in the team’s final practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is dealing with a knee issue, but practiced in full on Friday, indicating that he could be in the lineup for Sunday’s game.

As for the Packers, they’re still reeling from the knee injury that left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered during the team’s workout on Thursday. That injury will knock the veteran lineman out for the remainder of the season, and could open a big opportunity for the Bears’ pass rush to put pressure on Aaron Rodgers during the game.

Defensive end Kinglsey Keke is also out for the Packers with a concussion, and offensive guard Simon Stepaniak is questionable with a knee injury, although he practiced in full all three days during the week.

Final injury reports are due for the two teams 90 minutes before kickoff.