Packers vs. Bears: Akiem Hicks Returns, Khalil Mack Will Play Sunday

Bears tackle Akeem Hicks, pictured in his Bears helmet and a white practice jersey, waits for a play during training camp in Lake Forest.

The Chicago Bears got some good news on the injury front Sunday, as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will be back on the field for the team’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Hicks, who missed last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a groin injury and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday for the Bears, was not listed on the team’s inactive report on Sunday, meaning that he’ll be set to play against the Packers.

Khalil Mack, who did not practice this week with a foot injury, will also suit up, as will wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was limited in practice Friday with an ankle injury.

Kick returner Jakeem Grant was limited in practice Thursday and Friday with a groin issue, and will also play.

Tight end J.P. Holtz was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a quad injury, and linebacker Caleb Johnson will miss the contest due to a knee injury.

Quarterback Nick Foles, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, defensive back Artie Burns and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga were listed as the team’s inactives for Sunday.

