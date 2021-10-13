Packers vs. Bears

Packers vs. Bears: Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack Miss Practice; Justin Fields Fully Participates

The Chicago Bears are starting their preparations for a huge rivalry game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but several key members of the team weren’t on the field during their first workout of the week Wednesday.

Linebacker Khalil Mack, who had arguably his best game of the season in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, did not practice due to a foot issue, the team said.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who didn’t play in the game against the Raiders, was still not on the practice field Wednesday as he continues to nurse a groin injury.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was also out for the practice with an ankle issue, the team said.

Tight end J.P. Holtz, who has a quad injury, and linebacker Caleb Johnson, who has a knee ailment, also did not practice. Tight end Jimmy Graham had a rest day, the team said.

Linebacker Christian Jones, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Damien Williams were all limited due to injuries.

The team did get some good news on the injury front, as quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant in practice after suffering a hyperextended knee during Sunday’s win over the Raiders. He told reporters that he intends to play on Sunday against the Packers.

On the Packers’ side of things, wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb both had rest days on Wednesday. Tackle Dennis Kelly and cornerback Kevin King did not practice due to injury, and running back Aaron Jones and tight end Robert Tonyan were both limited in practice, the team said.

The Packers will bring a 4-1 record into Soldier Field on Sunday when they face the 3-2 Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and the game will air on Fox.

