Packers' Aaron Rodgers Could Be Dealing With ‘COVID Toe' Injury

By Logan Reardon

Aaron Rodgers could be dealing with 'COVID toe' injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could Aaron Rodgers' nagging toe injury be related to his recent bout with COVID-19?

It sounds crazy, but it might just be true. In his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers mentioned that he has "COVID toe."

The Wall Street Journal then published a story on Wednesday detailing "COVID toe" and how Rodgers almost certainly is dealing with it.

COVID toe is a painful skin condition that stems from the body's immune response to COVID-19. Rodgers said his issue is with his bone, so it's unclear what is true at this point. The Green Bay Packers' quarterback is scheduled to speak with reporters on Wednesday, and that could be when we get more clarification on the injury.

Green Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday before its bye week.

