NFL Draft 2022: Ohio State's Chris Olave Says Justin Fields Reunion Would Be ‘Huge'

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles signed wide receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle last week, but will either be strong enough playmakers to join Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney?

Time will tell as St. Brown and Pringle will compete for the No. 2 slot in training camp.

With the 2022 NFL Draft a few weeks away, Poles should still be on the lookout for a top wideout, however it will be tough to secure one. The Bears have five picks this year and will start out in the second round with the No. 39 overall pick, but if one particular receiver is still available, the Bears should snatch him immediately.

In a recent mock NFL Draft, NFL media's Chad Reuter has the Bears first drafting Chris Olave, Fields' wide receiver at Ohio State. Kevin Lapka of the Bears Nation Podcast spoke with Olave during Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday and asked the 21 year old what it would be like if he was reunited with his former quarterback.

Ohio State WR Chris Olave on potentially reuniting with Justin Fields in Chicago with the #Bears



“That would be huge to link up with him again. We’ll see what happens throughout the process.” pic.twitter.com/WWRDKuYpmw — kevin lapka (@kevcharles112) March 23, 2022

"That's my guy, man," Olave said in the video. "Can't wait to see his career take off in Chicago. I know he's ready to do that so I can't wait to see him do that. That would be huge to link up with him again and we'll see what happens throughout the process."

In 2019, Fields' first year starting for OSU, Olave had 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 49 catches. The next season, Olave had 50 catches for 729 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. When Fields was drafted last season, the senior Olave totaled 65 catches, 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

In his time at OSU, Fields led the Buckeyes to a 20-2 record that saw back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in school history.

Fields continues to build chemistry with Mooney, but giving Fields another familiar top receiver? Move over, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The Bears could be well-equipped this fall.

