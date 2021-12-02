Notre Dame Expected to Hire Marcus Freeman as Head Coach, Reports Say

While the team has not made an official announcement, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is reportedly promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach, multiple sources say.

Marcus Freeman is expected to be named the next HC at Notre Dame, per @mzenitz pic.twitter.com/54vw3rHNfQ — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 2, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach at Notre Dame, a source confirmed to @BruceFeldmanCFB, first reported by @mickassaf.



The 35-year-old just finished his first season as the team's defensive coordinator.https://t.co/B7wJQbkVlm pic.twitter.com/JjaGkgGIiI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 2, 2021

Notre Dame will be led by 35 year old Marcus Freeman who’ll have a 29 year old offensive coordinator in Tommy Rees. Players fired up. New era, new vibe in South Bend. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 2, 2021

BREAKING: Notre Dame is expected to promote Marcus Freeman to head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RWbc0BArn6 — PPF College Football (@PPF_College) November 30, 2021

Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach to replace Brian Kelly, a person with knowledge of the situation tells @AP. https://t.co/p5hkgIfPOK — The Associated Press (@AP) December 2, 2021

Freeman, 35, was hired by former head coach Brian Kelly after spending four seasons as Cincinnati, working as the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Reports had swirled that Kelly, who recently left Notre Dame to take the head coaching job at LSU, was trying to persuade Freeman to join him in Baton Rouge, but now it appears that he will take the reins of a Fighting Irish squad that just finished off an 11-1 regular season.

Another big retention for Notre Dame came in the form of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is expected to remain at the school after Kelly’s departure, according to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna:

Source: Tommy Rees is expected to inform Notre Dame his intentions to stay with the Irish as OC. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 2, 2021

Rees played quarterback for the Fighting Irish from 2010 to 2013. He served as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2017 to 2019, and has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for Kelly.

There is no word on when the school plans to make the decisions official, but they will not play again until they either play a bowl game or the College Football Playoff, should they finish the season in the top four of the rankings.

The drama all started Monday when it was reported that Kelly would be leaving the school. Kelly, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, accepted a 10-year contract offer from LSU, leaving the Fighting Irish with a significant hire to make in the wake of an 11-win season.

Early speculation centered on Freeman, but plenty of other contenders had their names floated, including Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell.

Ultimately, the Irish went with the in-house promotion, reportedly locking up one of the top young names on the college coaching market.