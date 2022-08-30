Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Keeps Eye on Critics to Motivate Team Before Ohio State Matchup

Marcus Freeman keeps tabs before Ohio State matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had some fun ahead of Notre Dame's first game against Ohio State. The first-year head coach joked about the game's point spread.

"I'm going to write that down. You said 17 and a half points, right? We'll use that in the team meeting today," Freeman joked in a press conference. "It's good to know. I haven't paid much attention to the spread, but I remember that one time we were on College Gameday I said just keep making it go up and up."

Marcus Freeman is keeping the receipts ahead of Notre Dame’s matchup with Ohio State ✍️ pic.twitter.com/veoZgi48uo — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 30, 2022

A lot has changed for Notre Dame since last season. Long-time head coach Brian Kelly shocked the world with the news of his departure from South Bend. He quickly took the head coaching job at LSU after he left. The team rallied around Marcus Freeman, the team's new head coach, and hope he can lead them to success as the preseason No. 5 overall team.

This season for Notre Dame, Tyler Buchner will take snaps under center. He didn't play much at all as a freshman last season but impressed enough to get the starting job heading into his second year with the Irish.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes lost three big-time offensive skill players in Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. But, they're all quarterback C.J Stroud, who is already the favorite to win the Heisman trophy.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. EST. It will air on ABC at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State has a 4-2 all-time record against the Fighting Irish.