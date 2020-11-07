Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame-Clemson Broadcast to Switch Channels During Joe Biden Address

The game will be available on NBC both before and after an NBC News Special Report Saturday evening

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver an address to the nation on Saturday evening, and the speech will impact the television broadcast of the University of Notre Dame’s game against number-one ranked Clemson on NBC 5.

According to the Biden campaign, the president-elect is expected to start his address at approximately 7 p.m. Central time. The speech will be carried live as part of an NBC News Special Report on NBC.

During the speech, the Clemson-Notre Dame broadcast will be available on USA Network. After the conclusion of the NBC News Special Report, the contest will once again air on NBC until its conclusion.

The game will kickoff at approximately 6:35 p.m., and will be simulcast on USA Network through the conclusion of Biden’s address.

