Nick Foles to Start for Bears Over Mitch Trubisky Against Colts, Nagy Announces

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles will get the start over Mitch Trubisky in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after leading the team to a comeback victory over the Falcons, head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday.

"We got together last night as coaches and we talked about some stuff, about where we were," Nagy said in a news conference Monday morning. "We got up this morning and went through the tape and at the end of it we decided that we're gonna start Nick Foles as a starter against Indianapolis."

Trubisky got the start in Sunday’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons, but was benched in favor of Foles after throwing an interception in the third quarter. Trubisky’s interception was the end of the line for him in the game, as Nagy put Foles in for the very next possession.

The Bears then came back to beat the Falcons after Foles threw three touchdown passes to lift the team to a stunning 30-26 comeback victory in Atlanta.

Trubisky had completed 13-of-21 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown before he was removed from the game. The Bears’ offense struggled as a whole in the game through that point, converting on just one-of-seven third down opportunities with Trubisky on the field.

"I know for us it's never easy when you go into these types of situations," Nagy said Monday. "I want to credit both of those guys in yesterday's situation for being totally supportive of each other this whole time even as hard as that was for Mitch, to be told that he's... you know, that Nick's gonna go in and play. Mitch was, to his credit, just an awesome supporter of Nick the rest of that game."

"He flat out told Nick, 'I'm gonna have your back just like you've had mine from the start,'" Nagy recounted. "I think that speaks to who he is."

"We're still gonna support each other as we move forward here. We have a healthy quarterback room and we're just looking forward to prepping here against the Colts," he added.