Nick Foles, Bears Stun Seahawks in Snowy Slugfest

At snowy Lumen Field, the Chicago Bears stunned the Seattle Seahawks in a 25-24 thriller thanks to a last-minute touchdown pass from Nick Foles and a two-point conversion catch by Damiere Byrd.

The Bears trailed 24-17 in the closing minutes of the game, but Foles found Jimmy Graham in the end zone for a touchdown with 1:01 to go, and then found Byrd on the two-point conversion to give Chicago a 25-24 victory.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Making his first start of the season in relief of the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, Foles threw for 250 yards and a touchdown in the game. Both David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert had rushing touchdowns for the Bears, who managed to avoid yet another loss in what has been a rough season in Chicago.

Russell Wilson threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while Rashaad Penny rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks drew first blood in the game, marching down the field in seven plays on an 80-yard touchdown drive for their second possession. The big play came on third-and-five at the 41-yard line, as Wilson found DK Metcalf for a long touchdown catch and a 7-0 Seattle lead.

The Bears responded with a strong drive of their own, chewing up most of the first quarter, but unfortunately for Chicago they weren’t able to finish off the possession with points. After Montgomery was stopped short of the goal line on two straight plays, the Bears attempted two passes, and when the running back was stopped at the 2-yard line on fourth down, Chicago turned the ball over on downs.

Undeterred, the Bears scored on their next possession, as Montgomery scampered up the middle for a 1-yard score and a 7-7 score with 10:15 to go in the first half.

Seattle responded immediately, putting together a 12-play scoring drive of their own. This time they got it done on the ground, with Rashaad Penny punching the ball in off the left guard for a 3-yard touchdown, giving Seattle a 14-7 lead.

In the closing seconds of the first half, the Seahawks got the ball back and were able to get a 36-yard field goal from Jason Myers with 22 seconds remaining in the half, making it a 17-7 game at the break.

Bears rookie running back Khalil Herbert helped cap off an 82-yard scoring drive in the middle stages of the third quarter, notching a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the Seattle lead to 17-14.

Once agan though, the Seahawks were able to respond immediately, with Gerald Everett torching Kindle Vildor for a 24-yard touchdown grab from Wilson, moving Seattle back in front by a 24-14 margin.

The Bears proceeded to embark on a long scoring drive of their own, complete with a fourth-down conversion by Foles that withstood a challenge by the Seahawks. Once they got into goal-to-go territory, their offense sputtered to a stop, with Germain Ifedi committing a penalty and Foles taking a sack to rob the Bears of a chance to go for a touchdown.

Instead, they settled for a 35-yard field goal by Cairo Santos, and made it a one-score game with 10:46 to go in the contest.

The Seahawks looked like they were going to pick up another easy score on the following drive, but after Robert Quinn corralled Wilson for a sack, Myers ended up missing a 39-yard field goal, keeping the Bears within seven points.

After an 11-yard pass by Foles, the Bears' offense quickly folded, with the quarterback falling well short of a completion on fourth down at midfield, turning the ball over on downs again with five minutes to go in the game.

After the Seahawks were forced to punt the ball away, the Bears embarked on a last-minute scoring drive, with Jimmy Graham hauling in the touchdown with just one minute to go in the game. Matt Nagy then rolled the dice and went for two, and Damiere Byrd scored on the two-point conversion to give Chicago a 25-24 lead.

The Bears will head back to Chicago for their final home game of the season, taking on the New York Giants on Jan. 2.