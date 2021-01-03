NFL Sets Start Times for Wild Card Weekend Games, Including Bears vs. Saints

The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints will face off in the NFC Wild Card round next weekend, and the league has announced when the two teams will take the field.

The Bears and Saints will serve as the middle game of a tripleheader on Sunday afternoon, kicking off at 3:40 p.m. on CBS, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video, according to the NFL.

Here is the full schedule for Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday –

Indianapolis at Buffalo: 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle: 3:40 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay at Washington/New York Giants 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday –

Baltimore at Tennessee: 12:05 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Chicago at New Orleans: 3:40 p.m. (CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh: 7:15 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

If the Washington Football Team wins their game Sunday, they will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. If they lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, then the New York Giants will take the four seed and will host the Bucs at MetLife Stadium.