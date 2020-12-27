NFL Playoff Update: Bears Control Their Own Destiny After Cardinals Loss

Thanks to the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, the Chicago Bears now control their own playoff destiny heading into their final two games of the regular season.

The Bears have had a remarkably up-and-down season. The team won five of their first six games before losing six games in a row. They've now won back-to-back games against the Texans and Vikings, and are now 7-7 on the season.

That record has them in position to potentially make it back to the postseason, and they control their own fate heading into their final two regular season contests.

Here is where things stand heading into Sunday’s action:

The Standings –

After their loss to the 49ers, the Cardinals now hold a slim half-game lead over the Bears in the standings, as Arizona is now at 8-7 on the season.

That loss also means that the Bears control their own playoff destiny, as they own the tiebreaker over the Cardinals, with a superior record in games against common opponents this season.

The Los Angeles Rams, who currently sit at 9-5, can now clinch a playoff spot with a win on Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff spot Saturday by beating the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, leaving just two playoff spots up for grabs.

Clinching Scenarios –

It’s very simple for the Bears at this point. If they can beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Green Bay Packers in the next two weeks, they will make the playoffs, and there isn’t anything Arizona can do to stop them.

If the Bears go 1-1 in those two games, they can still get into the postseason if the Cardinals lose their Week 17 game against the Rams.

There is a scenario in which the Bears could actually secure the sixth seed in the NFC as well. If the Rams lose their games against the Seahawks and Cardinals, and if the Bears win their last two games, then the Cardinals would get into the postseason over the Rams thanks to their superior divisional record. The Bears would then get the sixth seed by virtue of their tiebreaker over the Cardinals.