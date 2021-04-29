NFL Draft Live Blog: Could Bears Look to Move From 20th Pick?

For the first time since 2018, the Chicago Bears own a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, and even though they are slotted to pick 20th, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding what they'll ultimately decide to do Thursday.

The Bears have been rumored as a potential suitor to move up to snag a quarterback in the first round, but it's unclear whether they'll be able to find a trade partner willing to move all the way back to 20 in the first round.

NFL Draft 2021: Bears Reportedly ‘Badly' Want to Trade Up for QB

Does Ryan Pace have another draft day trade up his sleeve? According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Bears are working the phones trying to find a trade partner to move up in the first round.

“Sources have told me the Bears ‘badly’ want to move up from pick No. 20, and the only reason you'd give away that much future draft capital is for a franchise quarterback,” Jones wrote on Thursday morning. “Now, a veteran-laden team like the Bears could use those picks down the road, and it could cause the Bears trouble in the coming years if the quarterback doesn't pan out. But GM Ryan Pace needs to get a quarterback in the first two rounds, and it may be Fields up top or Kellen Mond later.”

Jones says there’s one pick and one player to look out for that could increase the odds of moving up to snag a quarterback.

“If Fields is available after the Bengals pick at No. 5, I think the Bears or Patriots could move up to get him,” Jones wrote.

Bears Fans on Twitter Are Loving the Aaron Rodgers-Packers Feud

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Wisconsin. And just south of the border, Chicago Bears fans are rejoicing.

Rodgers has tormented the Bears over the course of his career. He's 20-5 against Chicago. He's thrown 55 touchdowns against the Bears, the most of any team he has played against.

And while the Bears and Packers are in the same division so they play twice a year, don't forget the Detroit Lions also play Aaron Rodgers twice a year and have given up nine fewer touchdown passes.

So obviously, fans would love nothing more than Rodgers to leave the Packers, as you can see in this story.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants Out of Green Bay

Well, all might not be great in Wisconsin for the NFC North Champions. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants to play for a new team.

And that's music to Chicago Bears fans.

At the very least, Aaron Rodgers leaving the division is a plus for Chicago. In the most ideal of worlds, if Rodgers was released he'd pull a Brett Favre and come to the Bears to torment his former team.

And solve a city's decades long quarterback problem in the process.

According to Adam Schefter,Packers team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur are all aware of Rdogers' desire to leave.

This all stems from the Packers trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gutekunst reiterated the Packers' commitment to Rodgers.

NFL Draft 2021: 3 Bold Predictions for Bears, Ryan Pace

The NFL Draft is finally here, but there are still a few more hours for some last minute (exhausting) speculation. NBC Sports Chicago's Adam Hoge has three bold predictions for the day.