NFL Draft Live Blog: Bears Enter Day 3 With Big Roster Needs Still Remaining

The Chicago Bears have addressed two significant needs so far in this year’s NFL Draft, but there is still plenty of work left to be done as the team enters the final day of the selection process.

The Bears got their draft started on Friday night with two picks in the second round, selecting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with their first selection and Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with their second selection of the round.

On Saturday, the Bears are currently slated to have five more picks, with one in the fifth round and two more in each of the sixth and seventh rounds of the draft.

Here are the positions the Bears could potentially be looking to address on Saturday:

Offensive Line

The Bears’ offensive line was one of their weakest positions during the 2019 season, and matters weren’t helped when Kyle Long retired after the season ended.

The Bears have addressed the position in free agency, adding Germain Ifedi to play right guard in the coming season, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them add at least one player to the mix as the draft enters its final rounds.

Quarterback

This issue is a bit trickier. The Bears have already made a move this offseason to acquire Nick Foles and they already have Mitchell Trubisky on their roster, but as we’ve seen multiple times in this draft, just because your team already has a quarterback does not mean that you necessarily stay away from one.

Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted Jalen Hurts despite having Carson Wentz, or the Green Bay Packers, who drafted Jordan Love in the first round despite having Aaron Rodgers on their roster.

With Foles on a restructured contract and Trubisky entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, the Bears could potentially snag a quarterback as a developmental prospect, and hope that they can strike gold in the way teams like the Dallas Cowboys have when they drafted Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the draft.

Safety

The Bears had the chance to grab Grant Delpit out of LSU or Antoine Winfield Jr. out of Minnesota in the second, but instead drafted Kmet and then watched both safeties go in the next two selections.

There is still some help available in the secondary in the draft’s final rounds, and although the Bears likely won’t get a day one starter, there would be worse things than picking up a player and having him learn under the tutelage of Eddie Jackson.

Wide Receiver

This year’s draft has seen a ton of wide receivers taken already, but the Bears have opted to skip that party so far. With Riley Ridley and Javon Wims both hoping to make some noise next season, the Bears could potentially add a bit more competition to the mix as they seek to replace Taylor Gabriel on their roster.