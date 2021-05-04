NFL Draft Grades: Bears' Ryan Pace Overwhelmingly Won

Bears, Ryan Pace won 2021 NFL Draft, according to NFL analysts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Bears and Ryan Pace managed to add both Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins to the roster over the first two days of the draft, seemingly the entire city celebrated. Mixed in with those ecstatic fans were some incredulous fans as well. "Wow, did the Bears really just pull that off? Is this the draft masterclass we think it is or are we just excited to have another swing at a franchise QB and left tackle?”

But now, finally, we have irrefutable, internet point-based scientific evidence that the Bears won the 2021 draft, no questions asked. On Reddit, user BaldrickTheBrain aggregated grades From 18 different sources and averaged them all out for a single “GPA.” And wouldn't you know it, the Bears lead the class.

/u/BaldrickTheBrain

In all, 16 of the 18 writers gave the Bears an “A” grade. Six of those 16 were an “A+.” Their 3.99 GPA led the second-place Browns by a tenth of a point. The Lions, led by No. 7 overall pick Penei Sewell were second in the NFC North with a 3.47 GPA. Meanwhile the Packers got one of the worst grades in the league with a 2.47 GPA.

So there you have it folks. You can go ahead and book those tickets to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI with confidence.

