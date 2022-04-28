NFL Draft: 5 Players Bears Could Draft in Second Round

5 players still available for Bears in 2nd round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears opted not to trade into the first round of the NFL Draft on Friday, deciding to stand pat for now. Many players that Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus likely had their eyes on, hoping they would fall to No. 39, are off the board already. But there are still plenty of prospects still available who can make an impact, and even start, when Week 1 rolls around. Here’s a short list of five guys that Poles could target with their two second-round picks.

KYLER GORDON - CORNERBACK

Gordon has experience playing both outside and slot corner, so he immediately adds versatility to the secondary. He also has experience playing in zone defenses, like Eberflus’, and does a good job of keeping the play in front of him in those situations. One of Gordon’s strengths is sure tackling, with a knack for stopping ball carriers before they reach the line to gain. According to PFF, Gordon allowed a 50% completion rate, and 47.3 QB rating when targeted last season. Named All Pac-12 First Team in 2021.

ROGER MCCREARY - CORNERBACK

In Cover 2 defenses, like Matt Eberflus’, cornerbacks are often asked to play press coverage, and this is where McCreary excels. He’s physical near the line and does a good job staying tight with wide receivers. In scenarios where he does play off the line a bit, he’s also shown good speed to close the gap and can leave his feet to break up passes. Named All-SEC First Team in 2021.

LOGAN HALL - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

At 6’6” and 283 lbs, Hall is a uniquely long, yet lean defensive tackle. He mainly played three-technique at Houston, so should transition to Eberflus’ scheme easily. Hall also possesses the exact traits Eberflus looks for in a three-technique. He can overwhelm smaller guards in pass protection to push the pocket, or slip into the backfield to disrupt running plays, and is relentless in his pursuit.

CHRISTIAN WATSON - WIDE RECEIVER

Watson became this year’s Combine darling after running the sixth-fastest 40 time (4.36) and the sixth-highest vertical jump (38.5”) among all wide receivers. Combine that with his imposing 6’4”, 208 lbs frame and you’ve got an impressive athlete. That’s the size and speed one looks for in an “X” receiver, which is a need in the Bears’ offense. But beware falling in love with athletes at what some call the “Underwear Olympics” when there are other red flags. According to PFF, Watson had 16 drops on 120 “catchable” balls, which is concerning.

GEORGE PICKENS - WIDE RECEIVER

Another big bodied receiver who could slot in as the team’s “X” receiver right away. Pickens can beat his defender at the line with his hands, or with his feet. He also boasts excellent ball tracking in traffic and body control in contested catch scenarios. Pickens has a nose for the end zone when he gets near the goal line, too. But like Jameson Williams, Pickens is coming off of an ACL injury and didn’t make much of an impact when he returned in 2021. Again, we’ll see if Ryan Poles wants to gamble on a wide receiver with that in his injury history.

