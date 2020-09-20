Saquon Barkley

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Carted Off Field After Suffering Injury vs. Bears

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was helped off the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears after appearing to suffer a leg injury in the second quarter of the game.

Barkley, one of the league's top running backs, was running toward the sideline in the second quarter of the game when he appeared to pull up on his right leg. He was tackled to the ground by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, and he immediately began grabbing at his right leg.

Barkley was helped off the field by Giants trainers, and was taken to the team's bench after the play. The television broadcast showed Barkley being carted off the field to the team's locker room.

Barkley will not return to the game and will be re-evaluated Monday, the Giants announced.

