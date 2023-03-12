New Bears WR D.J. Moore Thanks Panthers in Video on Twitter

D.J. Moore thanks Panthers in video on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made their move and traded away the No. 1 pick in the draft a week before the beginning of free agency in large part because they were able to acquire D.J. Moore. Bears players weren’t shy on Twitter and shared their excitement to welcome their new teammate, and Moore even jumped on Twitter to share his surprise about the deal.

But before Moore set his sights completely on Chicago, he took some time to look back on his time in Carolina. On Sunday, Moore sent a thank you tweet to the Panthers.

I am forever grateful for the Carolina Panthers Organization for making my Dream come true by drafting me in ‘18. I want to Thank all of the people from top down who have made the start of this journey special for me in Carolina

Thank You & Much Love ❤️✌🏽💫 pic.twitter.com/Eux0Xq03M7 — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) March 12, 2023

The Panthers drafted Moore in the first round of the 2018 draft and he quickly established himself as a consistent playmaker. Moore was named to PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 2018 after a 55-788-2 season, and continued to improve from there. Moore notched over 1,150 receiving yards every year from 2019-2021. Although his receiving yards took a dip in 2022 (888), he set a career high with seven touchdowns.

Moore turns 26 this April, so he’s in the prime of his career. He’s under contract for three more seasons, with a cap hit just over $20 million this year and just over $16 million the next two years, according to Spotrac.

The legal tampering period for free agency begins Mar. 13, and teams can begin signing players on Mar. 15. The draft begins Apr. 27.

