Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky Benched as Bears Turn to Nick Foles During Game vs. Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got the start in Sunday’s game vs. the Atlanta Falcons, but after an interception in the game, he was benched in favor of Nick Foles.

Trubisky’s interception, thrown in the third quarter of the game, was the end of the line for him in the contest, as Bears head coach Matt Nagy put in Foles for the very next possession.

Trubisky had completed 13-of-21 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown before he was removed from the game.

The Bears’ offense has struggled throughout the day, converting on just one-of-seven third down opportunities with Trubisky on the field.

