Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Beat Cowboys at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears’ playoff hopes are alive and well after another strong performance by Mitchell Trubisky led the team to an emphatic victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Trubisky threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Bears moved their record to 7-6, keeping them in the playoff hunt as they try to chase down the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card race.

Allen Robinson caught five passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns, and J.P. Holtz caught three passes for 56 yards in the win. David Montgomery rushed for 86 yards and Trubisky added 64 more on the ground in the victory.

After a strong first drive, the Cowboys' offense took a while to find its footing. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and Dak Prescott threw for 257 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Cowboys got the ball to start the game and promptly marched down the field on a 17-play, 75 yard drive that chewed up nearly nine minutes of clock. Ezekiel Elliott rushed in from two yards out to score, and the Cowboys grabbed an early 7-0 lead.

After throwing an interception late in the first quarter, Trubisky rebounded nicely to start the second, as he found Robinson for a five-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 7-7. After Eddy Piñeiro drilled a 36-yard field goal to give the Bears a 10-7 lead, the Bears kept pushing the pace and added another Robinson touchdown with just 10 seconds left in the half to make it a 17-7 game.

The Bears scored another touchdown early in the third quarter, with Trubisky finding wide receiver Anthony Miller for a 14-yard touchdown completion that pushed the lead to 24-7.

Elliott rushed for a second touchdown on a fourth down conversion near the goal line, but the Bears responded just over a minute and a half later when Trubisky scampered in for a 23-yard touchdown run and a 31-14 lead for the Bears.

The Bears will look to keep their playoff hopes alive next week when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 15.