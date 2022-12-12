Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach in Critical Condition After ‘Personal Health Issue'

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition after what the university described as a "personal health issue" at his home.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Leach suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was transported to the Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The university confirmed that Leach remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, and asked for privacy for his family at this time.

“Mike’s family appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the university said in a statement.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Update on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/My3CijA2XJ — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2022

The university announced that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett would serve as interim head coach in Leach’s absence as the teams prepares for its bowl game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The 61-year-old Leach previously served as the head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State before being hired by the Bulldogs before the 2020 season. In his three seasons in Starkville, Leach has guided the team to a 19-17 record, including an 8-4 mark this season.

In his coaching career, Leach has a record of 158-107.

The 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl will be contested at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., and the game will air on ESPN2.