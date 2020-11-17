Nick Foles

Matt Nagy Says Nick Foles Avoided Serious Injury, Could be Available vs. Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles left Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings late in the fourth quarter, but head coach Matt Nagy says the injury he suffered isn’t as bad as initially feared.

Foles, who was carted off the field after being slammed to the ground on the Bears’ final possession of the game, suffered an injury to his hip and glute on the play, Nagy said during a Tuesday press conference. The head coach says that the injury isn’t severe, and that he does not expect Foles to be placed on injured reserve as a result of the ailment.

Back-up quarterback Tyler Bray finished off the game for the Bears, a 19-13 loss that dropped the team to 5-5 on the season.

Now, the Bears will face a bye week before a divisional showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 29. It is not clear whether Foles will be healthy enough to return for that game, but Nagy conceded that he is considering his options at quarterback for that contest.

“When you lose four in a row, everything’s on the table,” Nagy said.

The health of Mitchell Trubisky is another factor in the decision-making process for Nagy. Trubisky has missed the Bears’ last two games with a left shoulder injury, so his health could help determine which quarterback is under center for the Green Bay game.

If neither Foles nor Trubisky is healthy enough to play coming out of the bye week, then the Bears could turn to Bray as their starter, according to Nagy.   

