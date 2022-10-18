Matt Eberflus' Mini-Bye Re-Evaluation Told Bears What They Already Knew

Eberflus' mini-bye re-evaluation told Bears what they already knew originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders sent head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff on a mission to evaluate each player, position group, and offensive and defensive schemes during a mini-bye week.

That process concluded Tuesday when position coaches met with each player to break down the good and bad from the first six weeks of the season.

"Obviously, everybody knows we’ve been running the ball really well on offense," Eberflus said Tuesday when asked for his thoughts after a weekend spent evaluating his team. "We need to improve our passing game. In situations, we need to improve. We know that, so we’re going to work diligently to get that done.

"Same thing on defense. We hadn’t stopped the run as well as we wanted to over the first six games, but we played some pretty good pass defense. We don’t have the sack numbers we want to have. Part of that is a function of getting them in the right down and distances to stop the run in the first part of it. And we have to get better situationally there, too -- third down and red zone we have to get better."

Everything with the 2022 Bears starts and ends with the development of quarterback Justin Fields. The 23-year-old's six-week evaluation was nothing eye-opening. The Bears have been pleased with Fields' progress and incremental growth and expect that to continue.

“Yeah, just like we’ve been saying, and I think he’s been improving on it, it’s his footwork and the timing, and we think he’s doing a good job with that," Eberflus said. "We did a few different things last time in the last game I think that helped him and so we’re just looking forward to doing some more of that and going through this process.”

Eberflus wouldn't go into specific notes for specific players.

But running back Khalil Herbert was quick to share he's focused on everything he can improve on, starting with finding a way to be more productive in critical situations.

"A lot of different things," Herbert said Tuesday when asked what he could improve. "Especially short yardage, find a way to punch it in. When we’re in the red zone, find a way to get the ball in the end zone, for me. Pass protection. Catching out of the backfield. Still making that first guy miss consistently. Those are just a couple things."

One play from the Bears' Week 6 loss to the Commanders weighed on the second-year back heavily.

During the second quarter, the Bears tried to power their way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the inch line. The Bears called Herbert's number, but the Commanders stuffed him at the point of attack.

"I never can sleep after the game, so it’s probably about 3 a.m., and I’m laying in bed trying to sleep and then I just get up, and I go grab my iPad because I’m still thinking about the play," Herbert said. "Really just trying to figure out what I can do differently if I’m presented that situation again. How can I get in? What could I have done different? Just so that if I’m in that situation, when I’m in that situation again, we have a different outcome."

For star cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the six-week check-in told him he needs to be more consistent with his technique in certain coverages. That might be nitpicking, given how Johnson's played so far this season.

The mini-bye provided a chance for the Bears to recover and reset as they try to turn a sinking ship around after three straight losses.

"I feel like everyone should have, if anything, more energy to stop the bleeding," Johnson said. "I feel like that’s kinda where we’re at right now, trying to stop the bleeding and trying to figure it out. Of course, we’ve all heard that we’re moving in the right direction, but we have to find a way to really stop the bleeding.

"And I feel like that just starts with each individual person. I feel like there shouldn’t be a shortage of energy. I feel like, if anything, we need to have more energy, we need to find a way to spark this team. Just find a way to win. I feel like, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about right now."

The Bears have been competitive in every game this season. They had a chance to win each of the last three games but couldn't make the winning plays when the time called for it.

That's the next step in their evolution. Learning to win. To finish.

"In that moment, you got to find a way to get it done," Johnson said. "Everybody has been in a situation where they’ve had their backs against the wall and had to fight their way out of it. I feel like that’s really the situation that we’re in. There’s times in crunch time, times where a play has to be made, and we haven’t been on the right side of making those plays. I feel like, at the end of the day, we just got to find a way."

Eberflus' mini-bye re-evaluation didn't yield any shocking revelation about the 2-4 Bears. Their problems are clear. Fixing them might be easier said than done.

A young team is searching desperately for a tunicate to stop the bleeding. Whether or not they find it will determine the fate of their season.

The Bears know who they are and who they are not. The season, now, is about what comes next.

