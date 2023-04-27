Live Blog: The Latest Headlines From NBC Sports Chicago's 2023 NFL Draft Coverage

The Chicago Bears are set to pick ninth in the 2023 NFL Draft (barring a trade, of course), and NBC Sports Chicago's team of experts has all the information you need to know about what's happening in Kansas City.

Reporter Mike Berman is on the ground in KC, and Bears Insider Josh Schrock will be at Halas Hall for all the action. Laurence Holmes and Kenneth Davis will also preside over the festivities on NBC Sports Chicago, both on TV and through NBC Chicago's 24/7 Streaming News channel.

Here are the latest headlines surrounding the NFL Draft and the Bears:

How to Watch, Stream NBC Sports Chicago’s First Round NFL Draft Coverage

Here's all the information you need on how to catch NBC Sports Chicago's television and streaming coverage on Thursday.

Report: Bears Wanted No. 2, 12 Picks From Texans for Top Selection

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Bears nearly had a pair of trades in place for the No. 1 overall pick, first with the Houston Texans and then with the Carolina Panthers.

Instead, the Bears traded with the Panthers, acquiring the No. 9 pick, a 2024 first round selection, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Mel Kiper Reveals His Final Mock Draft

ESPN's legendary draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has revealed his pick for the Bears at No. 9, and there are some good reasons why they could go in a position-specific direction.

Josh Schrock’s Final Mock Draft

Our own Josh Schrock also had his final mock draft. Here's how he sees the first round playing out.