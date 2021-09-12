Live Blog: Bears Take on Rams in Sunday Night Football Showdown

The Chicago Bears are kicking off a new era on Sunday night when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Bears have made some big changes in the offseason, including jettisoning quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and bringing in Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, and they're hoping to get their season off on the right foot on the West Coast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the latest headlines from Sunday's game:

Stafford Strikes for Long Touchdown Pass to Give Rams the Lead

It didn't take long for the Rams to get on the board, as Matthew Stafford fires a 67-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

Justin Fields Makes NFL Debut, While Andy Dalton Picks Up First Bears INT

The Bears got off to a hot start with the ball, with Khalil Herbert reeling off a 50-yard kick return and David Montgomery sprinting out for a 41-yard pickup on the ground.

Justin Fields made his NFL debut on the first drive, throwing a nine-yard completion to Marquise Goodwin, but Andy Dalton is picked off on third down in the red zone, and the Bears go away empty handed.

Bears vs. Rams: Eddie Goldman Out, Khalil Mack in for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago Bears will be without one of their key players on defense Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, but they did get good news on the inactive front, as both Khalil Mack and Darnell Mooney will suit up for the game.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who sat out last season due to COVID concerns, will not play against the Rams. Goldman suffered an injury during practice this week, and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report Friday. He did not travel with the team to Los Angeles.

Seven of the eight Bears players who were listed as questionable for the game will suit up on Sunday, including linebacker Mack, who was dealing with a groin injury, and wide receiver Mooney, who was a full participant in practice Friday after dealing with a back ailment.

Both linebacker Robert Quinn and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. were listed as questionable with back ailments, but both will suit up for the Bears.

Chicago Sports Teams Wish Bears Luck Ahead of Regular Season Opener

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and their fellow Windy City sports teams are wishing them luck on the upcoming campaign.

The Bears, who have been to the playoffs two of the last three seasons, will open up their season under the national spotlight, playing the Rams on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Ahead of the primetime tilt, Chicago's teams gave their well wishes to the Monsters of the Midway.

Bears Reportedly Have Plays for Justin Fields If Andy Dalton Struggles

The Chicago Bears are prepared to play rookie quarterback Justin Fields tonight if Andy Dalton struggles, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"For these Chicago Bears, this is Andy Daton's team, he is the starter. However, based on what Justin Fields did in the preseason, based on his readiness, I'm also told there is a small package of plays at Fields' disposal," Rapoport said. "If Andy Dalton does great, you may not see it. If he struggles a little bit, do not be surprised if the Bears unveil a little bit of Justin Fields tonight."

Rams head coach Sean McVay was already preparing for this scenario.

"I think it would be naive for us not to prepare for them to be able to utilize him in some form or fashion," McVay told the media earlier this week.

McVay added: "Andy Dalton's a really good quarterback and he'll be a great challenge. And then you see the ways that Justin (Fields) made a lot of plays going back to his career at Ohio State (and) what he showed in the preseason. So, I think you got to be ready for either or, but it's going to be challenge, for sure."

Bears vs. Rams: 5 Key Players to Watch on Sunday Night Football

After a long offseason, the Chicago Bears are finally set to kick off the 2021 campaign, which they will do Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Bears, who were knocked out of the postseason by the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round, are hoping to make it three out of four this season, and that road starts in the City of Angels live on NBC 5.

Before the game starts, here are our five key players to watch in the contest.